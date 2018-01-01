Welcome to Aachen
Today, Aachen should be on any visitor's itinerary. It is still a quintessentially international city, and has a unique appeal thanks to its location in the border triangle with the Netherlands and Belgium. And Charlemagne’s legacy lives on in the stunning Dom, which in 1978 became Germany’s first Unesco World Heritage Site as well as the new Centre Charlemagne.
Top experiences in Aachen
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Aachen activities
Low Cost Private Transfer From Cologne Bonn Airport to Aachen City - One Way
Enjoy the luxury of a private driver who brings you safely to Aachen. Avoid the stress of waiting in lines and the hassle of public transportation. Do not worry about finding your way to the taxi’s while carrying a big luggage as your private driver will be waiting for you in the arrival terminal holding a sign with your name on it. The driver will monitor your flight in case of delay. Once you arrived he will assist with your luggage and lead you to the car. After you and the driver double-checked the destination you provided us with he will take you straight to your destination in Aachen. While driving you can enjoy the rural and urban areas of Aachen and might pass by the famous Aachen Cathedral or the Aachen Rathaus. It is important that when you book you provide us your flight number and the address of destination in Aachen to ensure that your trip proceeds without any problems. Once you booked you will receive a booking confirmation in the form of a travel voucher to present to your private driver. Enjoy your organized transfer to Aachen!
Low Cost Private Transfer From Eindhoven Airport to Aachen City - One Way
Enjoy a relaxed piece of mind knowing that the last part of your journey to Aachen will go smoothly without having the fear of overpaying for taxi’s or getting lost because of language barriers. You will be awaited by your private driver in the arrival terminal holding in sign with your name on it. When your flight is delayed, do not worry, your driver will monitor your flight and be there when you arrived. He will then help you with your luggage and lead you to the car. Once you and the driver double-checked the location address you provided us with he will take you straight to your destination in Aachen. Enjoy the drive past the famous Aachen Cathedral and the Aachen Rathaus while the driver takes you to your destination. It is important that when you book you provide us your flight number and the address of destination in Aachen to ensure that your trip proceeds without any problems. Once you booked you will receive a booking confirmation in the form of a travel voucher to present to your private driver. We are looking forward to see you in Aachen!
Holland, Germany, Belgium 3-Day Christmas Tour from London
Day 1 - (London-Valkenburg)After the central London pickups, depart for Dover to catch the 9:30am ferry crossing to Calais. Upon arrival at approximately 12pm, you’ll continue the journey to Valkenburg, Holland, where you’ll check in to your hotel. The rest of the day and evening are left for you to explore the town and Christmas markets. You may enjoy watching the magical light parade of beautifully decorated floats traveling through the center or visiting Santa’s Village where you can enjoy a bite to eat while visiting the man himself, Father Christmas, for some special photos. Day 2 - (Valkenburg-Boppard)On the second day of the trip, after breakfast in your hotel, you’ll greet your guide outside the hotel, and you will begin your journey to Boppard, Germany. Upon arrival, you’ll have some free time before boarding the Rhine Cruise and enjoying the impressive views. At approximately 12:30pm, meet the coach and travel to Aachen. Here you will be able to spend the afternoon exploring the 125 stalls at the Christmas markets which vary in goods from original hand-crafted decorations to stylish luxury goods. Make sure you also grab some of the famous gingerbread before departing back to the hotel at around 5pm. Day 3 - (Boppard-Bruges-London)On the third day of your trip, after breakfast, commence your return journey to London but enjoy a lunch time stop in the beautiful medieval city of Bruges in Belgium before you return. Bruges’ Christmas market setting is truly beautiful with cobbled streets, historical buildings, and stalls filled with Christmas goodies such as chocolates and sweets. Depart Brugge for your ferry crossing at 7:30pm, expected to arrive back into central London at around 11pm.