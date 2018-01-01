Holland, Germany, Belgium 3-Day Christmas Tour from London

Day 1 - (London-Valkenburg)After the central London pickups, depart for Dover to catch the 9:30am ferry crossing to Calais. Upon arrival at approximately 12pm, you’ll continue the journey to Valkenburg, Holland, where you’ll check in to your hotel. The rest of the day and evening are left for you to explore the town and Christmas markets. You may enjoy watching the magical light parade of beautifully decorated floats traveling through the center or visiting Santa’s Village where you can enjoy a bite to eat while visiting the man himself, Father Christmas, for some special photos. Day 2 - (Valkenburg-Boppard)On the second day of the trip, after breakfast in your hotel, you’ll greet your guide outside the hotel, and you will begin your journey to Boppard, Germany. Upon arrival, you’ll have some free time before boarding the Rhine Cruise and enjoying the impressive views. At approximately 12:30pm, meet the coach and travel to Aachen. Here you will be able to spend the afternoon exploring the 125 stalls at the Christmas markets which vary in goods from original hand-crafted decorations to stylish luxury goods. Make sure you also grab some of the famous gingerbread before departing back to the hotel at around 5pm. Day 3 - (Boppard-Bruges-London)On the third day of your trip, after breakfast, commence your return journey to London but enjoy a lunch time stop in the beautiful medieval city of Bruges in Belgium before you return. Bruges’ Christmas market setting is truly beautiful with cobbled streets, historical buildings, and stalls filled with Christmas goodies such as chocolates and sweets. Depart Brugge for your ferry crossing at 7:30pm, expected to arrive back into central London at around 11pm.