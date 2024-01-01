Dianatempel

Munich

Paths converge in the Hofgarten at the renaissance Dianatempel, a striking octagonal pavilion honouring the Roman goddess of the hunt.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Munich/Germany-September 8 2017:.Exterior of camp facilities with memorial sculpture and wall, at Dachau Concentration Camp, Munich, Germany.; KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau Shutterstock ID 760718488; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau

    10.08 MILES

    Officially called the KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau, this was the Nazis’ first concentration camp, built by Heinrich Himmler in March 1933 to house political…

  • 500px Photo ID: 141403461 - Photo by Savvy Gao

    Schloss Nymphenburg

    3.7 MILES

    This commanding palace and its lavish gardens sprawl around 5km northwest of the Altstadt. Begun in 1664 as a villa for Electress Adelaide of Savoy, the…

  • Residenzmuseum

    Residenzmuseum

    0.19 MILES

    Home to Bavaria's Wittelsbach rulers from 1508 until WWI, the Residenz is Munich's number-one attraction. The amazing treasures, as well as all the…

  • Alte Pinakothek, Munich, Bavaria, Germany

    Alte Pinakothek

    0.62 MILES

    Munich's main repository of Old European Masters is crammed with all the major players who decorated canvases between the 14th and 18th centuries. This…

  • Isar Cycle Route, Monopteros in background, English Garden, Munich, Upper Bavaria, Germany

    Englischer Garten

    0.5 MILES

    The sprawling English Garden is among Europe's biggest city parks – it even rivals London's Hyde Park and New York's Central Park for size – and is a…

  • Interior view of the Pinakothek der Moderne, Rotunda, Munich, Bavaria, Germany, Europe

    Pinakothek der Moderne

    0.46 MILES

    Germany's largest modern-art museum unites four significant collections under a single roof: 20th-century art, applied design from the 19th century to…

  • Streetview on Luitpold Prinzregent Statue and Bavarian National Museum Munich

    Bayerisches Nationalmuseum

    0.51 MILES

    Picture the classic 19th-century museum, a palatial neoclassical edifice overflowing with exotic treasure and thought-provoking works of art, a repository…

  • BERLIN - JANUARY 10: Deutsches Technikmuseum Berlin was founded in 1982 in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin and exhibits a large collection of historical technical artifacts January 10, 2010 in Berlin.; Shutterstock ID 70200388; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Deutsches Museum

    0.87 MILES

    If you’re one of those people for whom science is an unfathomable turn-off, a visit to the Deutsches Museum might just show you that physics and…

Nearby Munich attractions

1. Hofgarten

0.07 MILES

Office workers catching some rays during their lunch break, stylish mothers pushing prams, seniors on bikes, a gaggle of chatty nuns – everybody comes to…

2. Munich Residenz

0.13 MILES

Generations of Bavarian rulers expanded a medieval fortress into this vast and palatial compound that served as their primary residence and seat of…

3. Leuchtenberg-Palais

0.14 MILES

Odeonsplatz marks the beginning of the Maxvorstadt, a 19th-century quarter built to link central Munich with Schwabing to the north. Leo von Klenze…

4. Cuvilliés-Theater

0.14 MILES

Commissioned by Maximilian III in the mid-18th century, François Cuvilliés fashioned one of Europe's finest rococo theatres. Famous for hosting the…

5. Lion Statues

0.14 MILES

Four giant bronze lion statues guard the entrance to the Residenz, supported by pedestals festooned with a half-human, half-animal face. Note the…

6. Theatinerkirche

0.18 MILES

The mustard-yellow Theatinerkirche, built to commemorate the 1662 birth of Prince Max Emanuel, is the work of Swiss architect Enrico Zuccalli. Also known…

7. Feldherrnhalle

0.18 MILES

Corking up Odeonsplatz' southern side is Friedrich von Gärnter's Feldherrnhalle, modelled on the Loggia dei Lanzi in Florence. The structure pays homage…

8. Schatzkammer der Residenz

0.19 MILES

The Residenzmuseum entrance also leads to the Schatzkammer der Residenz, a veritable banker's bonus worth of jewel-encrusted bling of yesteryear, from…