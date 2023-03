Commissioned by Maximilian III in the mid-18th century, François Cuvilliés fashioned one of Europe's finest rococo theatres. Famous for hosting the premiere of Mozart's opera Idomeneo, the theatre was restored in the mid-noughties, and its stage regularly hosts high-brow musical and operatic performances.

Access is limited to the auditorium, where you can take a seat and admire the four tiers of loggias (galleries), dripping with rococo embellishment, at your leisure.