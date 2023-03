Office workers catching some rays during their lunch break, stylish mothers pushing prams, seniors on bikes, a gaggle of chatty nuns – everybody comes to the Hofgarten. The formal court gardens, with fountains, radiant flower beds, lime-tree-lined gravel paths and benches galore, sit just north of the Residenz. Paths converge at the Dianatempel, a striking octagonal pavilion honouring the Roman goddess of the hunt. Enter the gardens from Odeonsplatz.