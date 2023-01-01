The Residenzmuseum entrance also leads to the Schatzkammer der Residenz, a veritable banker's bonus worth of jewel-encrusted bling of yesteryear, from golden toothpicks to finely crafted swords, from miniatures in ivory to gold-entombed cosmetics trunks. The 1250 incredibly intricate and attractive items on display come in every precious material you could imagine, including lapis lazuli, crystal, coral and amber.

Definite highlights are the Bavarian crown insignia and the ruby-and-diamond-encrusted jewellery of Queen Therese (1792–1854).