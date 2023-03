Housed in the 400-year-old Heilig-Geist-Spital (Hospice of the Holy Spirit), this new museum presents an intriguing interactive romp through the history of winemaking in and around Meersburg – from sniffing the different aromas to tasting 16 locally produced wines in the Vinemathek.

Of particular note is the wine press by the entrance, dating to 1607, one of Europe's oldest and biggest. The museum doubles as a venue for cultural events; see the website for details.