Stroll the harbour for classic snaps of Lake Constance or to hire a pedalo. On the jetty, you can’t miss – though the pious might prefer to – Peter Lenk’s satirical Magische Säule (Magic Column). The sculpture is a hilarious satirical depiction of characters who have shaped Meersburg’s history, including buxom wine-wench Wendelgart and poet Annette von Droste-Hülshoff.