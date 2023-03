Of the three great red-brick churches that once rose above the rooftops of Wismar before WWII, only the sober St-Nikolai-Kirche, the largest of its kind in Europe, was left intact. It has elaborate carvings and a font from its older sister church, the St-Marien-Kirche. The linden-tree-shaded churchyard is next to a small canal and is Wismar's loveliest spot.