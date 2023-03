Revel in the Flemish masterpieces collected by the Mecklenburg dukes during the 17th and 18th centuries at this impressive museum with wide-ranging collections. Works include oils by Lucas Cranach the Elder, as well as paintings by Brueghel, Rembrandt and Rubens. The 15 statues in the Ernst Barlach room provide a small taste of the sculptor’s work. There’s a typically amusing and irreverent Marcel Duchamp collection.