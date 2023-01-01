Schloss & Gardens

Gothic and Renaissance turrets, Slavic onion domes, Ottoman features and terracotta Hanseatic step gables are among the mishmash of architectural styles that make up Schwerin’s inimitable Schloss, which is crowned by a gleaming golden dome. Nowadays the Schloss earns its keep as the state’s parliament building.

Crossing the causeway south from the palace-surrounding Burggarten brings you to the baroque Schlossgarten (palace garden), intersected by several canals.

Schwerin derives its name from a Slavic castle known as Zuarin (Animal Pasture) that was formerly on the site, and which was first mentioned in AD 973. In a niche over the main gate, the statue of Niklot depicts a Slavic prince, who was defeated by Heinrich der Löwe in 1160.

Inside the palace’s opulently furnished rooms, highlights include a huge collection of Meissen porcelain and richly coloured stained-glass windows in the Schlosskirche.

The Burggarten most notably features a wonderful orangerie overlooking the water, with a conservatory restaurant and terrace cafe (open May to October). A handful of statues, a grotto and lookout points are also here.