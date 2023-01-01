Münster Bad Doberan

The former summer ducal residence of Bad Doberan, about 15km west of Rostock, was once the site of a powerful Cistercian monastery. Construction of this magnificent Gothic church started in 1280 but it wasn’t consecrated until 1368. Treasures include an intricate high altar and an ornate pulpit. A massive restoration has made every one of the cathedral's 1.2 million bricks look like new – almost too new. Organ recitals are held May to September, usually on Friday evenings at 7.30pm.

Trains connect Bad Doberan with Rostock Hauptbahnhof (€9, 25 minutes) and Wismar (€9, 45 minutes) roughly hourly. The train station is 1km south of the Münster.