Gloriously hokey, Karls is a roadside attraction in the cheesiest tradition. The schtick here is fruit, strawberries to be exact. In this sprawling hodge-podge of a petting zoo, shops, playgrounds, shops, cafes and, yes, strawberry fields, you will find something for anyone in the family. The fresh strawberry ice cream (€1.50) is really good. Watch them make preserves, then listen to the mechanical bears sing Elvis. Karls is about 12km northeast of Rostock.