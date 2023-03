Based on sketches he made in Russia, Ernst Barlach's squarish sculptures began bearing the same expressive gestures and hunched-over, wind-blown postures of the impoverished people he encountered. Banned by the Nazis, he died in 1938; after the war his works gained full appreciation. Many of his bronze and wood carvings are housed here, along with a biographical exhibition, at his former studio, the Atelierhaus. It's 4km south of the city at Inselsee; take bus 204 or 205.