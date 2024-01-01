This cute little museum is devoted to miniature versions of all manner of vehicles from the former East Germany, all laid out in a miniature town.
DDR Miniatur Farhzeug Museum
Coastal Mecklenburg – Western Pomerania
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.26 MILES
This masterpiece of medieval architecture dates to 1270 and is modelled on Lübeck's Marienkirche. Its interior is awash with colour and is filled with art…
0.41 MILES
You'll need divine inspiration to guess the number of bricks used to build the massive 14th-century Marienkirche, a superb example of north German red…
0.18 MILES
In an arctic-white wave-like building that leaps out from the surrounding red-brick warehouses, the state-of-the-art Ozeaneum takes you into an underwater…
20.36 MILES
Northwest of Binz, in a lovely Rügen forest, the extraordinary spiral Aussichtsturm Adlerhorst rises 30m above the forest floor – the spiral ramp goes…
21.25 MILES
Macht Urlaub (Power Vacation) is a well-done exhibition on the Nazis and the role the workers' resort Prora played in their 'strength through joy' schemes…
18.98 MILES
The richly ornamented buildings ringing the Markt hint at Greifswald’s stature in the Middle Ages. The Rathaus, at the western end, started life as some…
0.29 MILES
Stralsund's main square is a hub of its architectural treasures.
21.97 MILES
A grandiose hunting palace built in 1723 on top of the 107m-high Tempelberg, Jagdschloss Granitz was significantly enlarged and altered by Wilhelm Malte I…
Nearby Coastal Mecklenburg – Western Pomerania attractions
Don't miss the lovely ivy-covered face of this baroque 14th-century church.
0.25 MILES
Built as a training ship by the German navy in 1933, the Gorch Fock 1 is a large (82m-long) steel three-masted barque with quite a history. The Russians…
0.27 MILES
Seven copper turrets and six triangular gables grace the red-brick Gothic facade of the splendid 1370 Rathaus. The upper portion of the northern facade,…
7. Welterbe Ausstellung Stralsund
0.29 MILES
This small but excellent exhibition celebrates Stralsund's listing (along with Wismar) as a Unesco World Heritage-listed site. Information is in German…
0.3 MILES
This fine example of a restored gabled facade is notable for the fact that a small reconstruction of the original has been left exposed high on the wall.