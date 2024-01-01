Külpstrasse 5

Coastal Mecklenburg – Western Pomerania

LoginSave

This fine example of a restored gabled facade is notable for the fact that a small reconstruction of the original has been left exposed high on the wall.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Nikolaikirche, Stralsund, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany; Shutterstock ID 120954490; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Northern Germany destination page

    Nikolaikirche

    0.09 MILES

    This masterpiece of medieval architecture dates to 1270 and is modelled on Lübeck's Marienkirche. Its interior is awash with colour and is filled with art…

  • Marienkirche

    Marienkirche

    0.5 MILES

    You'll need divine inspiration to guess the number of bricks used to build the massive 14th-century Marienkirche, a superb example of north German red…

  • Ozeaneum

    Ozeaneum

    0.26 MILES

    In an arctic-white wave-like building that leaps out from the surrounding red-brick warehouses, the state-of-the-art Ozeaneum takes you into an underwater…

  • Aussichtsturm Adlerhorst

    Aussichtsturm Adlerhorst

    20.44 MILES

    Northwest of Binz, in a lovely Rügen forest, the extraordinary spiral Aussichtsturm Adlerhorst rises 30m above the forest floor – the spiral ramp goes…

  • Dokumentationszentrum Prora

    Dokumentationszentrum Prora

    21.33 MILES

    Macht Urlaub (Power Vacation) is a well-done exhibition on the Nazis and the role the workers' resort Prora played in their 'strength through joy' schemes…

  • Markt

    Markt

    19.29 MILES

    The richly ornamented buildings ringing the Markt hint at Greifswald’s stature in the Middle Ages. The Rathaus, at the western end, started life as some…

  • Alter Markt

    Alter Markt

    0.06 MILES

    Stralsund's main square is a hub of its architectural treasures.

  • Jagdschloss Granitz

    Jagdschloss Granitz

    22.11 MILES

    A grandiose hunting palace built in 1723 on top of the 107m-high Tempelberg, Jagdschloss Granitz was significantly enlarged and altered by Wilhelm Malte I…

View more attractions

Nearby Coastal Mecklenburg – Western Pomerania attractions

1. Johanniskloster

0.04 MILES

The restored Johanniskloster, a ruined former Franciscan monastery, is a peaceful corner of town. Immediately west is a courtyard surrounded by small…

2. Alter Markt

0.06 MILES

Stralsund's main square is a hub of its architectural treasures.

3. Wulflamhaus

0.07 MILES

A beautiful 15th-century town house named after an old mayor, the turreted step gable imitates the Rathaus facade across the square.

4. Nikolaikirche

0.09 MILES

This masterpiece of medieval architecture dates to 1270 and is modelled on Lübeck's Marienkirche. Its interior is awash with colour and is filled with art…

5. Rathaus

0.1 MILES

Seven copper turrets and six triangular gables grace the red-brick Gothic facade of the splendid 1370 Rathaus. The upper portion of the northern facade,…

6. Welterbe Ausstellung Stralsund

0.1 MILES

This small but excellent exhibition celebrates Stralsund's listing (along with Wismar) as a Unesco World Heritage-listed site. Information is in German…

7. Ozeaneum

0.26 MILES

In an arctic-white wave-like building that leaps out from the surrounding red-brick warehouses, the state-of-the-art Ozeaneum takes you into an underwater…

8. Gorch Fock 1

0.28 MILES

Built as a training ship by the German navy in 1933, the Gorch Fock 1 is a large (82m-long) steel three-masted barque with quite a history. The Russians…