The medieval Rathaus has a spectacular baroque facade, added in 1720 and decorated with coats of arms and three tiers of statues. The top row represents (from left to right): strength, trade, peace (the one with the staff), justice and moderation. The steeple, topped with 41 Meissen china bells, was installed on the city’s 1000th birthday in 1956. Tours cover the lavishly restored interior.