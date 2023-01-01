Bullenhuser Damm Schule

During WWII, 20 Jewish children were chosen by Dr Josef Mengele at Auschwitz and sent to Neuengamme concentration camp near Hamburg for medical experiments. In 1945, with the German war effort collapsing, the children and their adult minders (other prisoners) were brought to this otherwise unremarkable school in a grimy industrial area of southeast Hamburg and murdered. In a war filled with horror, this story stands out. Today there are exhibits about the children in a basement display area.

A nearby memorial garden along Grossmanstrasse is planted with roses. Read about this atrocity and the children at www.kinder-vom-bullenhuser-damm.de.