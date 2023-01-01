Besides the Rathaus, notable buildings around the large Markt include the Court of Justice, the little gated-in, grotto-like area with paintings depicting scenes of justice being carried out throughout the centuries; and the former Ducal Palace, now a courthouse.

The name Lüneburg hails from the Saxon word hliuni (refuge), which was granted at the Ducal Palace to those fleeing other territories. However, many sources mistakenly assume Lüneburg’s name has something to do with Luna, the Roman goddess of the moon. This is reflected here on the Markt, where authorities at one time seem to have liked this idea, erecting a fountain with a statue of the Roman goddess.