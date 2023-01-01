Stadtmuseum

Lions and voluptuous dames dance across the trompe l’oeil facade of the flamboyantly baroque Haus zum Cavazzen, which contains this museum, showcasing a fine collection of furniture, weapons and paintings. The museum also hosts stellar temporary exhibitions; previous shows have included works by Picasso, Chagall, Matisse, Emil Nolde, Klee and August Macke.

The museum was undergoing partial renovation at the time of writing, though still holding exhibitions on the ground floor. Works are expected to run into 2019.