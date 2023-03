In summer the harbourside promenade has a happy-go-lucky air, with its palms, bobbing boats and folk sunning themselves in pavement cafes.

Out at the harbour gates, looking across to the Alps, is Lindau’s signature 36m-high Neuer Leuchtturm and, just in case you forget which state you’re in, a statue of the Bavarian lion. The square, tile-roofed 13th-century Mangturm (Old Lighthouse) guards the northern edge of the sheltered port.