No zoo-like cages, no circus antics, just happy Barbary macaques free to roam in a near-natural habitat: that's the concept behind conservation-oriented Affenberg Salem. Trails interweave the 20-hectare woodlands, where you can feed tailless monkeys one piece of special popcorn at a time, observe their behaviour (you scratch my back, I'll scratch yours…) and get primate close-ups at hourly feedings. The park is also home to storks; listen for bill clattering and look out for their nests near the entrance.