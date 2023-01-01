Vonderau Museum

Named for an amateur archaeologist who discovered Stone, Bronze and Iron Age relics in the area (the seeds of the current collection), the Vonderau has permanent exhibits on cultural history, natural history and fine art. The focus remains local – human development since the Stone Age, painters and sculptors of note, and even the dinosaurs that roamed here countless aeons ago. There's also a 35-seat planetarium and examples of the much-lamented Fuldamobil, a GDR-era three-wheeler made here between 1950 and 1969.