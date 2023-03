A living kernel of Fulda's long history, this early-9th-century church was once the cemetery chapel for the Benedictine monastery around which the town grew. Considered one of the most important early-medieval churches in Germany, it's a truly beautiful building, with classic witch's-hat towers, a Carolingian rotunda, an 8th-century crypt that pre-dates the church and 11th-century paintings on the interior walls.