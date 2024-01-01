Dommuseum

Fairy-Tale Road

Reached through a delightful garden strewn with stone carvings, the Domdechaneigarten, this museum occupies the cathedral's former seminary chapel. Relics tell the story of the abbey church and cathedral back to Carolingian times – be sure to catch the spectacular Silver Altar and a spooky object reputed to be part of the skull of St Boniface.

