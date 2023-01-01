Fulda's spectacular Stadtschloss (town castle) was built from 1706 to 1721 as the prince-abbots' residence. Designed by famed baroque architect Johann Dientzenhofer (also responsible for the nearby cathedral), it now houses the city administration, but visitors can enter the reconstructed Historiche Räume (historic rooms) including the grandiose banquet hall, the octagonal Schlossturm (palace tower; open April to October only) for great views of the town, and the magnificent Schlossgarten (palace gardens) where locals play pétanque (boules) and sunbathe amid baroque and English-style landscapes.

Superb examples of porcelain and faience of local manufacture are amongst the treasures on display. Rent an audioguide to the old city and Stadtschloss from the Tourist Office for a self-guided tour (adult/concession €11/7). Bear in mind that the Historiche Räume also serve as a function space and registry office so they may be off-limits when weddings are booked (most likely Friday or Saturday mornings).