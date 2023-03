Inside the baroque Dom (cathedral), built from 1704 to 1712, you’ll find gilded furnishings, plenty of putti (figures of infant boys), some dramatic statues (such as those to the left of the altar) and the tomb of St Boniface, who died a martyr in 754. Recitals by visiting German and international organists (adult/child €4/3) are held here at noon every Saturday during May, June, July, September, October and December.