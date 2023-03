The best views of the Elbe (nearly 3km wide here) and its container ships are from the 75m-high Süllberg hill. To get to Süllberg, take the S-Bahn to Blankenese, then bus 48 to Waseberg – having passed the beachfront restaurants and cafes – where you’ll see a sign pointing to the nearby Süllberg. If you alight at the Krögers Treppe (Fischerhaus) bus stop, head up the Bornholdt Treppe and Süllbergweg. Or get off once the road starts winding and explore.