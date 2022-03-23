Getty Images/iStockphoto

German Wine Route

One of Germany's oldest touring routes, the Deutsche Weinstrasse was inaugurated in 1935. It traverses the heart of the Palatinate (Pfalz) – a region of vine-covered hillsides, rambling forests, ruined castles, picturesque hamlets and, of course, exceptional wine estates. It's blessed with a moderate climate that allows almonds, figs, kiwi fruit and even lemons to thrive.

Starting in Schweigen-Rechtenbach, on the French border, the route winds north – through Germany’s largest contiguous wine-growing area – for 85km to Bockenheim an der Weinstrasse (not to be confused with the Frankfurt district of Bockenheim), 15km west of Worms. The Pfälzerwald, the hilly forest that runs along the route's western edge, was declared a Unesco Biosphere Reserve in 1993 (along with France’s adjacent Vosges du Nord area). Hiking and cycling trails abound.

Explore German Wine Route

  • H

    Hambacher Schloss

    Atop a forested Pfälzerwald hill 6km southwest of the centre, this 'cradle of German democracy' is where idealistic locals, Polish refugees and French…

  • B

    Burg Trifels

    Thought to be of Celtic origins, this enormous red-sandstone hilltop castle was first documented in 1081. Between 1125 and 1298 it was the repository of…

  • S

    Stiftskirche

    Built from red sandstone, the 14th- and 15th-century Gothic Stiftskirche has been shared by Protestant and Catholic congregations since 1708. Renovations…

  • M

    Museum für Weinkultur

    A Marktplatz landmark with a canopied outdoor staircase, the Altes Rathaus (old town hall) dates from the 16th century. Inside is the three-storey Museum…

  • D

    Deutsches Film-und Fototechnik Museum

    Down an alleyway across from the Rathaus, this museum has an impressive collection of historic photographic and movie-making equipment, with over 5000…

  • G

    Geissbockbrunnen

    Near the tourist office, this whimsical fountain celebrates a quirky local tradition. For seven centuries, the nearby town of Lambrecht has had to pay an…

  • H

    Haus der Deutschen Weinstrasse

    Spanning the road at the northern edge of the village of Bockenheim an der Weinstrasse, in Roman castrum style, is the modern, brick-and-tile Haus der…

  • D

    Deutsches Weintor

    There's no missing the start of the German Wine Route, which is marked by this towering stone gate, the 1936-built Deutsches Weintor. Inside is one of…

  • K

    Kurpark

    Between the Hauptbahnhof and the tourist office lies the grassy Kurpark, an azalea- and wisteria-filled public garden where you’ll find the tiny Isenach…

