Eastern Saxony
The southeast corner of Germany, Eastern Saxony is a land of bucolic meadows and gentle hills that transform into low-lying mountains on the Czech border. Influenced by Slavic nations in the east and south, this is also the homeland of Germany's own Slavic minority, the Sorbs. Their cultural capital is Bautzen, home to the Sorbian museum and the venue of an annual Easter equestrian parade organised by the Sorbian community.
In the far east, divided between Germany and Poland, the magnificent town of Görlitz is a delight for architecture buffs. It's also just a great place to unwind for a few days, visiting museums and venturing further along the Polish border to the gardens of Bad Muskau, a masterpiece of landscape design. It's worth visiting the tiny town of Herrnhut, too, for its impressive collection of artefacts from all around the world amassed by Christian missionaries.
Explore Eastern Saxony
- VVölkerkundemuseum
- MMuskauer Park
Unesco-listed Muskauer Park is the verdant masterpiece of 19th-century celebrity landscape gardener, Prince Hermann von Pückler, who inherited his family…
- HHeiliges Grab
The Heiliges Grab is a close replica of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem as it looked in the Middle Ages during the time of the Crusades. Among the…
- GGedenkstätte Bautzen
Left exactly as it was in the late 1980s, the Bautzen II prison is now the Gedenkstätte Bautzen, dedicated to the victims of political oppression. You can…
- SSchlesisches Museum zu Görlitz
The splendid Schönhof, a 1526 Renaissance residence, forms the atmospheric backdrop to this comprehensive exhibit on the culture and history of Silesia, a…
- AArt Nouveau Department Store
Famously featuring in Wes Anderson's film The Grand Budapest Hotel, this architectural stunner is centred on a galleried atrium accented with wooden…
- BBarockhaus
This museum will fascinate anyone with a taste for the odd with its curiously broad exhibits. Wealthy merchant Johann Christian Ameiss translated his…
- SSorbisches Museum
The Sorb national museum has collections and displays on every aspect of the history and culture of this ethnic minority. The exhibit kicks off with a…
- MMuseum Kirche zum Heiligen Kreuz
This former church holds Zittau's most famous attraction, the 1472 Grosses Zittauer Fastentuch (Large Zittau Lenten Veil). The house-sized painted linen…
