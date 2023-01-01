DDR Museum Pirna

In a former army barracks, you can snoop around a furnished apartment, sit in a classroom with a portrait of GDR leader Walter Ulbricht glowering down at you, or find out how much a Junge Pioniere youth organisation uniform costs. Thousands of objects are creatively arranged and, while most are self-explanatory, others would benefit from informative text.

To get here, take the S1 from Dresden’s Hauptbahnhof to Pirna, walk five minutes to the central bus station (ZOB) and hop on local bus N for ‘Geibeltbad/Freizeitzentrum’ (€4, 35 minutes). Note that there is no entry after 3.30pm.