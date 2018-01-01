Welcome to Potsdam
Headlining the roll call of royal pads is Schloss Sanssouci, the private retreat of King Friedrich II (Frederick the Great), who was also the mastermind behind many of Potsdam's other fabulous parks and palaces. Most miraculously survived WWII with nary a shrapnel wound. When the shooting stopped, the Allies chose Schloss Cecilienhof for the Potsdam Conference of August 1945 to lay the groundwork for Germany’s postwar fate.
Top experiences in Potsdam
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Potsdam activities
Discover Potsdam Walking Tour
What are an idyllic Russian village, churches from the Italian Renaissance, and an 18th-century Dutch town doing in Potsdam? You'll learn all about the history behind the city of Potsdam on this walking tour, including how the city's landscape changed after World War II.See the site of the famous 1945 conference between the United States, Soviet Union, and United Kingdom at Cecilienhof Palace. Then pass the reconstructed Greek temple and lakeside setting of King Frederick William II’s Marble Palace. Head through the 18th-century Nauener Gate and into the Dutch quarter.Pause for lunch at a restaurant of your choice in the city center (own expense). Afterward, travel through Potsdam’s own Brandenburg Gate to the UNESCO-listed Sanssouci Palace and Gardens.The walking tour ends back at the Sanssouci Palace. Travel back to Berlin with your guide via public transportation or continue exploring Potsdam independently.
Potsdam Day Bike Tour
You'll travel to Potsdam by train with bike's in-tow before embarking on a leisurely ride covering approximately 10 miles (16km) over 4.5 hours. After all that exertion, break for lunch (not included) at a great beer garden that used to be the old royal dairy. Delight in the sites as you pedal around Potsdam with your English-speaking guide, including: Sanssouci Palace: Explore the New Palace, originally the work of Fredrick the Great, the Orangerie, the windmill and gardens Historic Center: Ride through the Dutch quarter admiring the quaintness of Potsdam New Gardens: View the fantastic Marble Palace before going into Cecilienhof Palace, where Truman, Stalin and Churchill concluded the Potsdam Agreement. (Entry included) No man's land: Ride between West Berlin and East Germany over the Glienicke Bridge where Cold War spy exchanges routinely took place This guided bike tour is the ideal way to compare the Potsdam of today - a creative energetic university town - with its contrasting past under communist rule, behind the Iron Curtain.
City Sightseeing Potsdam Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
From any of the 12 stops around the city, hop aboard the City Sightseeing open-top, double-decker bus and sit back as you explore the city of Potsdam, the capital of the state of Brandenburg and one the most remarkable and historic cities in Germany. As you’ll learn, Potsdam has several claims to national and international fame; most notably, it served as the residence of the Prussian kings and the German Kaiser until 1918. On board, a live guide will provide narration in German and English about the sights you see; there are also audio guides available in French, Italian, Spanish and Russian. Learn all about the city of Potsdam on the entire loop, which takes about 1 hour and 45 minutes, or hop off at conveniently located stops around the city to explore at your own pace. Visit Brandenburg Gate (Brandenburger Tor Potsdam), which was originally a fortification built to prevent attack on the city. Near the end of the Seven Years' War, Frederick the Great had the old gate demolished and built the current-day Brandenburg Gate as a symbol of his victory. Your onboard guide will point out and explain the interesting design features of the new structure, which resembles a Roman triumphal arch. Explore the Brandenburger Strasse pedestrian zone with its numerous shops and stylish passages fashioned from old courtyards. Nearby is the Dutch Quarter, a neighborhood consisting of 134 renovated red brick buildings in the Dutch style. This interesting area is home to several charming sidewalk cafes, coffee shops, restaurants and pubs where you can grab a drink or enjoy a classic German meal (own expense). Hop off at Sanssouci Palace (Sanssouci Schloss), Friedrich the Great's amazing 18th-century palace and magnificent 600-acre (243-hectare) park. This is the largest UNESCO World Heritage Site in Germany. If you see inside the palace chambers or walk around the gardens, you’ll understand why Sanssouci Palace is often called the ‘Prussian Versailles.’ Follow up with another UNESCO World Heritage-listed palace, Cecilienhof Palace (Schloss Cecilienhof), which was the site of the Potsdam Conference, a major post-World War II conference between the victorious Allies. You can also visit the Orangerie Palace, another notable royal palace built in the 1800s. The tour stops along the route include:1 - Luisenplatsz2 - Hauptbahnhof (Main Train Station)3 - Filmmuseum 4 - Dutch Quarter5 - Glienicker Brucke6 - Marble Palace 7 - Cecilienhof8 - Alexandrowka9 - New Palais10 - Orangerie11 - Sanssouci12 - Grand Obelisk
Private Tour: Potsdam Day Trip from Berlin
Meet your private guide at your central Berlin hotel and travel in a Mercedes Vito taxi to Schloss Charlottenburg. During the 45-minute trip to Potsdam, drive through Wannsee on your way to Schloss Glienicke and the Glienicke Bridge, where spy swaps took place during the Cold War. Continue on to Potsdam where your guide will explain how this scenic town served as the residence of Prussian kings and German emperors of the House of Hohenzollern for three centuries. Marvel at the majestic castle of Babelsberg. Visit the New Garden, a large park where the Marble Palace and Schloss Cecilienhof are located. Admire the lakeside Marble Palace and learn how Schloss Cecilienhof was the site of the Potsdam Conference where the leaders of America, Britain and the Soviet Union decided the future of Germany after WWII. Afterward, head to the Russian colony of Alexandrowka and see 13 wooden houses built in the 1800s for the Russian singers of the First Prussian Regiment of the Guards. Then it's off to downtown Potsdam for a lunch break at a local restaurant (own expense). While downtown, see St Nicholas Church and the town hall, as well as the city palace that's home to the Brandenburg Parliament. Finally, head to the Sanssouci Palace and marvel at its stunning Rococo architecture. Palaces are open on varying days of the week so your choice of palace will depend on which day you take your tour. You may, for instance, visit Neue Kammern or Neues Palais at Sanssouci Park instead of Sanssouci Palace (own expense). Being on a private tour means you can work with your guide to choose the attractions that most interest you and ask as many questions as you like about the sights you see. Keep in mind that since so much of this tour takes place in castles and parks, there's a fair amount of walking involved. At the conclusion of your 7-hour scenic and educational tour of Potsdam, you'll be driven back in your taxi to your Berlin hotel.
Potsdam Walking Tour from Berlin
Stroll around the Dutch Quarter, an ensemble of red-brick buildings that is unique in Europe. The infamous 'Soldier King', Frederick William I, (renowned for the giant men he collected for his showcase military regiments), had the houses built in the middle of the 18th century to accommodate Potsdam's new community of Dutch artisans.See the stunning Sanssouci Palace, favorite residence of Frederick the Great, which is set in beautiful parkland scattered with temples, churches and follies. After crossing the Glienicke 'spy swapping' Bridge, we visit Cecilienhof, the manorial residence of Germany's last Crown Prince, which was used to host the Potsdam Conference in 1945. We describe the discussions that took place between Churchill, Truman and Stalin, which were to seal the fate of Cold War Europe for the next half century.
Potsdam with Guided Sanssouci Palace Tour from Berlin
Start your tour at Kurfuerstendamm in Berlin. After a driving time of about 30 minutes, your local Potsdam guide gets on the coach at Glienicke Bridge. During a short sightseeing tour of Potsdam you will become acquainted with Potsdam's historic city and many attractions such as the Dutch Quarter, the Russian colony Alexandrovka, the recently rebuilt City Palace, the New Palace and Cecilienhof Palace. After the city tour you may admire the wonderful interiors of Sanssouci Palace which is one of the most beautiful rococo palaces in Germany. Potsdam is famous for all its magnificent palaces and gardens, but is primarily visited because of the legendary Sanssouci Palace of King Frederick II. This palace became his favorite refuge and is the highlight of your excursion to Potsdam. A walk through the picturesque park of Sanssouci and the Dutch Quarter is part of the schedule during the summer months. Duration of the excursion: 4 hours (April-October: 5 hours )