Welcome to Freiburg
Blessed with 2000 hours of annual sunshine, this is Germany’s warmest city. Indeed, while neighbouring hilltop villages are still shovelling snow, the trees in Freiburg are clouds of white blossom, and locals are already imbibing in canalside beer gardens. This eco-trailblazer has shrewdly tapped into that natural energy to generate nearly as much solar power as the whole of Britain, making it one of the country’s greenest cities.
Romantic Germany: 7-Day Tour from Frankfurt to Munich, Neuschwanstein Castle and Heidelberg
Your 7-day round-trip tour of romantic Germany starts as you depart Frankfurt and head south to Wurzburg and on to the medieval town of Rothenburg ob der Tauber, where you'll enjoy a delicious welcome dinner and spend the night. On this comprehensive tour, spend your days enjoying drives through picturesque landscapes along the Romantic Road. Stop in Augsburg and the vibrant city of Munich. Be captivated by the Bavarian charm of Alps villages like Ettal and Oberammergau, which is famous for its Passion Play. And visit the spectacular Neuschwanstein Castle and Linderhof Palace, which were built by King Ludwig II, nicknamed the Fairytale King. Discover the beauty of the Lake Constance and visit the nearby towns of Lindau and Konstanz. Upon arrival in the Black Forest, learn about the German tradition of clock-making and sample regional cakes. Drive on to Freiburg and the university town of Heidelberg. And see romantic Germany from another perspective on board a Rhine River cruise that takes you past postcard-worthy scenes of unspoiled nature.Please see the Itinerary field below for more detailed information.
4-day Self-Drive German Beer Brewing Tour
Your self-drive journey begins in Freiburg, a vibrant university town where brewing beer has been a traditional craft for many years. Enjoy a guided city tour and visit one of the Freiburg’s largest breweries, where you will learn all you need to know about the 1516 German Beer Purity Law. Afterwards, spend the evening in one of Freiburg’s many beer gardens and enjoy an overnight stay in a 4-star hotel, including a buffet breakfast and 3-course dinner for two at the hotel restaurant (excluding drinks).The next day you will continue to Heidelberg, situated on the River Neckar in south-west Germany. As early as the 18th century, the town was home to a number of small breweries. Of these, the last surviving brewery is Heidelberger Schlossquell, which was first mentioned in 1753. Your overnight stay in a 3-star hotel includes a glass of sparkling or mulled wine upon arrival (depending on the season), and a buffet breakfast in the morning, as well as a 3-course dinner for two at a partner restaurant in Heidelberg (excluding drinks).Your last stop on the tour is Würzburg, in the Bavarian region of Lower Franconia. Bavaria is known far and wide as the home of beer, but less well known is that it was once famous for wine-growing. Beer brewing was only introduced to the area after the Thirty Years’ War – before this, it was restricted to the north of Germany. Visit the traditional Würzburger Hofbräu brewery pub, which produces a locally well-known pilsner beer, and perhaps combine your visit with a brewery tour. Later, enjoy an overnight stay in a 3-star hotel in Würzburg, including a buffet breakfast and a 3-course dinner for two in the hotel restaurant (excluding drinks) before your journey ends the next day.
9-Day E-Grand Tour of Switzerland
Day 1: Arrival SwitzerlandAfter arrival at Zurich airport, individual transportation to Hotel Opera for car pick-up. Overnight in Zürich, Hotel Opera (or similar).Day 2: Zürich– Appenzell– St. Gallen (ca. 105 km)Drive to St.Gallen with a stopover at the Rhine Falls, Europe’s largest waterfall and stopover in Appenzell. St.Gallen has a charming, traffic-free old town. Overnight in St. Gallen, Hotel Einstein (or similar).Day 3: St. Gallen– St. Moritz (ca. 185 km) Continue your drive and have a stopover at “Heidi`s Village” in Maienfeld. Continue your journey to St.Moritz. Overnight in St.Moritz, Kempinski Grand Hotel des Bains (or similar).Day 4: St. Moritz– Lugano (ca. 267 km)On your way to Lugano in the south of Switzerland you have several possibilities to experience the Grand Tour attractions. Relax on a train ride on the Bernina Express or do the hike on Mount Muottas Muragl near Pontresina. Continue to Lugano. Overnight in Lugano, Hotel Dante (or similar). Day 5: Lugano– Zermatt (ca. 215 km) Leaving Lugano to Zermatt. On your way lies Ascona. Further north and also on your way you can visit Bellinzona. Heading north to cross the St.Gotthard Pass and Furka Pass and continue into the region Valais. Continue to Täsch, last stop for your car before you continue by train on to Zermatt. Overnight in Zermatt, Romantik Hotel Julen (or similar).Day 6: Zermatt– Lausanne (ca. 180 km)A trip up the exhilarating open air Gornergrat railway is not to be missed. Continue your journey with a stunning drive up through the Valais. After travelling through Martigny, your final leg takes you up through Aigle and along the shores of Lake Geneva to Montreux. Continue to Lausanne, the second-largest city on Lake Geneva. Overnight in Lausanne, Hotel Lausanne Palace & Spa (or similar).Day 7: Lausanne– Gruyère– Freiburg– Interlaken (ca. 156 km)Continue your drive to Freiburg. On your way you will pass the Greyerzer (Gruyère) region, home to the world-famous Gruyère cheese. Continue your drive to Interlaken. From Interlaken you can experience the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau summits. Overnight in Interlaken, Lindner Grand Hotel Beau Rivage (or similar).Day 8: Interlaken– Bern– Lucerne (ca. 167 km)We recommend to do a lake cruise on Lake Brienz or Lake Thun. Continue to Bern. The old town of Bern is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Continue to Lucerne. Overnight in Lucerne, Continental Park (or similar).Day 9: Departure Lucerne– Zürich (ca. 140 km)One of the highlights along the Grand Tour lies in Lucerne – the Chapel Bridge. Return to Zurich for car drop-off at Hotel Opera. Individual transportation to Zurich airport (private transfer can be arranged at extra cost).
9-Day Grand Tour of Switzerland - Road Trip from Zurich
Day 1: Arrival Switzerland Individual travel to Zurich. Zurich is the “metropolis of experiences” and offers a unique mixture of attractions. Overnight in Zurich.Day 2: Zurich– St. Gallen (ca. 150 km)After breakfast drive to St.Gallen with a stopover at the Rhine Falls, Europe’s largest waterfall. Overnight in St. Gallen.Day 3: St. Gallen– Davos (ca. 160 km)On your way to Davos you will pass the Appenzell region is known for rural customs and traditions. Continue your drive and have a stopover at Heidi’s Village in Maienfeld. Overnight in Davos.Day 4: Davos– Lugano (ca. 290 km)On your way to Lugano in the south of Switzerland you have several opportunities to experience the Grand Tour attractions. Relax for example on a train ride on the Bernina Express. Overnight in Lugano.Day 5: Lugano– Zermatt (ca. 215 km) Leaving Lugano for Zermatt, one visit that’s a must is Monte Brè. On your way lies Ascona, famous for its mild climate, its Old Town and a lake promenade, dotted with street cafés. Continue your journey and arrive in the region Valais. Here lies the Aletsch Glacier. Continue moving down to Täsch which is your last stop by car before you continue by train on to Zermatt. Overnight in Zermatt.Day 6: Zermatt– Montreux (ca. 150 km)A morning trip up the openair Gornergrat railway is not to be missed, for unrivalled views over the 4000 m peaks surrounding Zermatt. After making your way to Täsch to collect your car, your route begins with a drive up through the Valais, heading through Sierre, Sion, Martigny and Aigle. After this you will drive along the shores of Lake Geneva to Montreux. Visit the Chillon Castle. Overnight in Montreux.Day 7: Montreux– Gstaad (ca. 330 km) Drive through the orchards and terraced vineyards of the Lavaux and further to Lausanne, the second-largest city on Lake Geneva. Make sure you visit the Olympic Museum. Continue your drive to Freiburg, the largest medieval town in Üechtland. Further on you will pass the Greyerzer region, with its green landscape. Overnight in Gstaad.Day 8: Gstaad– Lucerne (ca. 315 km) Before you continue to Lucerne, enjoy the beautiful scenery of the chalet village Gstaad. Continue your drive to Interlaken. From Interlaken you can experience the majestic Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau summits. If you have some time left before you head to Lucerne, Berne is the place to spend it. The old town of Berne is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Overnight in Lucerne.Day 9: Departure Lucerne– Zurich (ca. 140 km)You will spend your last day in one of the most beautiful cities in Switzerland. One of the highlights of Lucerne is the Chapel Bridge. Drive back to Zurich for rental car drop-off at the airport and return journey.
Christmas across the 3 borders
You will depart at 10am from Colmar and visit the fortification of Neuf-Brisach, the Christmas market during the day in Freiburg and the Christmas market of Basel at night. The cities are each typically and differently decorated for Christmas. You'll fall instantly in love with their charm. Particularly during the evening where the true Christmas atmosphere comes to life thanks to the beautiful illuminations. You have time to explore at your one pace the three cities embedded with Christmas and history. Your driver will be at your service and will help you to find and discover more about the cities. Tours N2 is available from the 24th November till the 31st of December but subject to availability concerning the opening dates of the Christmas markets: Neuf-Brisach FRANCE (fortification visit) Fribourg GERMANY(Christmas market during the day) Basel SWITZERLAND (Christmas market at night) If you are staying in the neighbourhood of Colmar you can be picked up and dropped off at your hotel (included in price), if not we will meet at the tourist office of Colmar.
Europa-Park Entrance Ticket with Skip-the-Line Access
Enjoy direct entry to the park with this admission ticket and discover the jewels of Europe in miniature at Europa-Park in Rust (close to Freiburg). Nestled in the tri-border area, visitors to Germany’s largest theme park can explore all of Europe in just one day. Besides France and Switzerland, a total of 15 European themed areas await the whole family with traditional architecture and multi-award-winning gastronomic delights. Over 100 attractions and shows invite guests to make each experience their own. Those still hungry for staggering heights after a trip on Voletarium can pedal away in Volo da Vinci and immerse themselves in the Italian Dolce Vita from above. In the Greek themed area, bold heroes can cross the Mediterranean Sea with the Flight of Icarus hot-air balloon ride. On the Swiss Jungfrau Glacier Flight, young and old alike can climb the Matterhorn and enjoy the awe-inspiring alpine landscape. In the new Irish themed area Ireland – Children’s World, lovers of Nordic countries can discover the elevated plain and the green vegetation of the Emerald Isle with the Spinning Dragons. In the Russian themed area, the high-speed Euro-Mir roller coaster shoots lucky cosmonauts into orbit like a rocket. In Iceland, daring Vikings dash through the air on the catapult ride blue fire Megacoaster powered by GAZPROM or race through Icelandic mythology at 100km/h in the wagons of the wooden rollercoaster WODAN – Timburcoaster. Unprecedented adventures are open to passengers on the Alpenexpress Coastiality roller coaster. With the aid of virtual reality glasses, visitors can jump into a fantastic virtual world while at the same time feeling the full thrust of the roller coaster with a series of air streams, centrifugal forces and curves. For those who prefer to stay on the ground, Europa-Park provides not only a wonderful array of other attractions, but up to 23 hours of daily shows. Besides all this, there are numerous special events throughout the year at Europe’s most popular theme park. For over ten years, Europa-Park has adapted itself beautifully to each of the changing seasons. Spring is marked by new attractions and shows while the summer months promise refreshing aquatic attractions. In autumn, over 180,000 pumpkins and dark delights give the park its quintessential spooky feeling. At its winter opening, Europe’s most famous theme park turns into a winter wonderland filled with thousands of Christmas trees, holiday lights, wintry attractions, and a special Christmas show program.