Neukölln
Kindl Centre for Contemporary Art
The rambling 1920s Expressionst-style Kindl brewery provides an atmospheric backdrop for changing international contemporary art exhibits, which are…
Puppentheater-Museum Berlin
At this little museum, you’ll enter a fantasy world inhabited by adorable hand puppets, marionettes, shadow puppets, stick figures and all manner of dolls…
Rixdorf
Weavers from Bohemia first settled in quiet Rixdorf, a tiny historic village centred on Richardplatz, in the early 18th century. Some of the original…
Rixdorfer Schmiede
This old blacksmith shop was first mentioned in 1624, making it the oldest in Berlin. It’s still in use today by a company called Eisengold, which makes…
Bethlehemskirche
This little church has roots in the 15th century but owes its current country-style looks to a restoration in 1939–41. The austere interior has excellent…
