Neukölln

Explore Neukölln

  • K

    Kindl Centre for Contemporary Art

    The rambling 1920s Expressionst-style Kindl brewery provides an atmospheric backdrop for changing international contemporary art exhibits, which are…

  • P

    Puppentheater-Museum Berlin

    At this little museum, you’ll enter a fantasy world inhabited by adorable hand puppets, marionettes, shadow puppets, stick figures and all manner of dolls…

  • R

    Rixdorf

    Weavers from Bohemia first settled in quiet Rixdorf, a tiny historic village centred on Richardplatz, in the early 18th century. Some of the original…

  • R

    Rixdorfer Schmiede

    This old blacksmith shop was first mentioned in 1624, making it the oldest in Berlin. It’s still in use today by a company called Eisengold, which makes…

  • B

    Bethlehemskirche

    This little church has roots in the 15th century but owes its current country-style looks to a restoration in 1939–41. The austere interior has excellent…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Neukölln.

  • See

    Kindl Centre for Contemporary Art

    The rambling 1920s Expressionst-style Kindl brewery provides an atmospheric backdrop for changing international contemporary art exhibits, which are…

  • See

    Puppentheater-Museum Berlin

    At this little museum, you’ll enter a fantasy world inhabited by adorable hand puppets, marionettes, shadow puppets, stick figures and all manner of dolls…

  • See

    Rixdorf

    Weavers from Bohemia first settled in quiet Rixdorf, a tiny historic village centred on Richardplatz, in the early 18th century. Some of the original…

  • See

    Rixdorfer Schmiede

    This old blacksmith shop was first mentioned in 1624, making it the oldest in Berlin. It’s still in use today by a company called Eisengold, which makes…

  • See

    Bethlehemskirche

    This little church has roots in the 15th century but owes its current country-style looks to a restoration in 1939–41. The austere interior has excellent…