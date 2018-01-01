Welcome to Heidelberg
In 1878, Mark Twain began his European travels with a three-month stay in Heidelberg, recounting his observations in A Tramp Abroad (1880). Heidelberg's rich literary history, along with its thriving contemporary scene involving authors, translators, publishing houses, bookshops, libraries, festivals and events, saw it named a Unesco City of Literature in 2014.
Heidelberg’s Altstadt has a red-roofed townscape of remarkable architectural unity. After having been all but destroyed by French troops under Louis XIV (1690s), it was built pretty much from scratch during the 18th century. Unlike the vast majority of German cities, it emerged from WWII almost unscathed. Today, Heidelberg is one of Germany’s most enchanting cities. The longer you stay, the more heartstopping panoramas and hidden treasures you’ll discover.
Heidelberg Half-Day Trip from Frankfurt
After boarding your luxury coach in central Frankfurt, you'll travel approximately 50 miles (80 km) south to the lovely city of Heidelberg. Often described as Germany's most beautiful city, Heidelberg will greet you with pretty Renaissance buildings, framed by vivid green hills on both sides of the River Neckar.Heidelberg Castle perches over the city, and a visit to its famous ruins will undoubtedly be a highlight of your half-day trip. The evocative castle was created as a combination of several buildings clustered around a courtyard, each one representing different styles of German architecture. The castle is home to many interesting artifacts, including the incredible wine barrel that is stored within the castle ruins. Reputedly the largest in the world, the Heidelberg wine barrel can hold more than 51 US gallons (193 liters) of wine! Views from Heidelberg Castle are equally intriguing, and you'll enjoy panoramic views over Neckar Valley from an elevated viewpoint.Back in Heidelberg itself, you'll take a walk around its medieval Old Town to see the famous Old Bridge (Karl Theodor Bridge) and the beautiful Church of the Holy Spirit. See Heidelberg University, which is Germany's oldest, before relaxing on your hour-long journey back to Frankfurt.Should you be lucky enough to be on the Heidelberg half-day trip between November 23 and December 22, you will also visit the Heidelberg Christmas Markets. The Christmas Markets in Heidelberg feature over 140 beautiful wooden stalls bearing handmade gifts and baked goods. You'll have time to shop at leisure and sample delicious food before returning to Frankfurt.
Heidelberg and Rhine Valley Day Trip from Frankfurt
After boarding your luxury coach in central Frankfurt, you'll travel approximately 50 miles (80 km) south to the lovely city of Heidelberg. Often described as Germany's most beautiful city, Heidelberg will greet you with pretty Renaissance buildings, framed by vivid green hills on both sides of the River Neckar.Heidelberg Castle perches over the city, and a visit to its famous ruins will undoubtedly be a highlight of your full-day trip. The evocative castle was created as a combination of several buildings clustered around a courtyard, each one representing different styles of German architecture. The castle is home to many interesting artifacts, including the famous Heidelberg wine barrel that boasts a capacity of more than 51 US gallons (193 liters) of wine!You'll then take a walk around Heidelberg's medieval Old Town to see the famous Old Bridge (Karl Theodor Bridge), the beautiful Church of the Holy Spirit and Heidelberg University before transferring by coach to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed stretch of the impressive Rhine Valley. See romantic villages, pretty vineyards and medieval castles that frame the River Rhine.On reaching Kaub, you'll enjoy a relaxing cruise down the River Rhine toward the town of Rudesheim, followed by a wine-tasting session and dinner. Your Heidelberg and Rhine Valley Day Trip offers the best way to experience this stunning region of Germany in a short space of time.
Heidelberg, Rothenburg, Black Forest Tour from Frankfurt
Leave Frankfurt and travel southwest to Heidelberg in the northern Baden-Württemberg region – roughly an hour away. The romantic city is perhaps best known for Heidelberg Castle, a vast set of ruins that tower above the medieval center. Referred to as ‘the Schloss’ by locals, the castle is a quintessential fairytale fortress with Gothic-Renaissance architecture, lavish grounds and heart-stopping views. Head inside and explore the ruins with your guide, walking through its large courtyard and along the terrace. Take in the sweeping views, and then admire some of the castle’s artifacts, like the wine barrel that is said to be the largest in the world.After your castle tour, travel down the hill, and then stretch your legs on a walking tour of the Old Town, seeing attractions like the Old Bridge, the 18th-century Karlstor gate and the Church of the Holy Spirit. Hear of Heidelberg’s prestigious reputation as a university town, and learn about day-to-day life in the town as you walk around. As your walking tour finishes, chat to your guide about places to eat in town, and then enjoy some free time for lunch (own expense).Hop back on board your air-conditioned coach and travel east to the town of Rothenburg. Following the banks for the River Neckar, your route includes a stretch of the famous German Castle Road, before reaching Rothenburg at the end of the Romantic Road.Often considered the best-preserved medieval town in the country, Rothenburg is a feast for the eyes with winding cobbled lanes lined by half-timbered houses, all beautifully encircled by old city walls. See its best bits on your walking tour, taking in the handsome street scenery as well as key attractions like the Renaissance town hall and St Jacob’s Church. Head inside the 500-year-old place of worship to see its biggest draw, the wood-carved Holy Bloody Altar, and learn about Riemenschneider (an acclaimed German woodcarver) who created it.Head back to your coach, and then relax on your journey north to Frankfurt. Your tour then finishes back at the start point in the early evening.
Frankfurt, Heidelberg Tour: Cathedral, Romer, Castle, Old Town
Heidelberg Half-Day Trip (9:30am - 3pm): Start your combo tour with a trip to Heidelberg in the morning. Board a luxury coach in central Frankfurt and travel approximately 50 miles (80 km) south to the lovely city of Heidelberg, often described as Germany's most beautiful city.Heidelberg will greet you with its lovely Renaissance buildings framed by vibrant green hills lining the River Neckar. Perched above the city is Heidelberg Castle, which you’ll visit first. Seeing these famous castle ruins will undoubtedly be a highlight of your half-day trip!Your guide will show you the evocative castle’s many styles of German architecture and its interesting artifacts, including the incredible wine barrel that is stored within the castle ruins. Reputedly the largest in the world, the Heidelberg wine barrel can hold more than 51 gallons (193 liters) of wine.Enjoy panoramic views over Neckar Valley from the castle before descending into the city of Heidelberg for a walk around its medieval Old Town. Visit the notable Old Bridge (Karl Theodor Bridge), Church of the Holy Spirit and House of the Knights with its impressive Renaissance facade and small lanes with half-timbered houses.Then, relax on the 1-hour drive back to Frankfurt for the second portion of your combo tour.Frankfurt City Tour (4:30pm - 6:30pm): When you arrive back in Frankfurt, board a double-decker bus for a narrated sightseeing tour, which shows you the diversity of this historic yet modern metropolis. First, visit to the Romer town hall. Built in the 15th century, the Romer is one of Frankfurt's most important historic buildings, once the site of celebrations during the elections and coronations of emperors.Cruise through the modern European banking center, where you'll see the tall skyscrapers that dominate the city's skyline. See the European Central Bank/Eurotower, the Stock Exchange and Goethe House, the former home of 18th-century literary genius Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe.Hop off the bus for a leisurely walk around the historic heart of the city. Your guide will point out the noteworthy architecture of St Paul's Church and Frankfurt Cathedral (Gotischer Kirchturm).Back aboard the bus, visit the Hauptwache, a Baroque plaza surrounded by modern buildings. Pass the Zeil shopping center, see the Old Opera House, and view the big towers of the former city wall. Your tour ends at the original departure point in the evening.
Romantic Germany: 7-Day Tour from Frankfurt to Munich, Neuschwanstein Castle and Heidelberg
Your 7-day round-trip tour of romantic Germany starts as you depart Frankfurt and head south to Wurzburg and on to the medieval town of Rothenburg ob der Tauber, where you'll enjoy a delicious welcome dinner and spend the night. On this comprehensive tour, spend your days enjoying drives through picturesque landscapes along the Romantic Road. Stop in Augsburg and the vibrant city of Munich. Be captivated by the Bavarian charm of Alps villages like Ettal and Oberammergau, which is famous for its Passion Play. And visit the spectacular Neuschwanstein Castle and Linderhof Palace, which were built by King Ludwig II, nicknamed the Fairytale King. Discover the beauty of the Lake Constance and visit the nearby towns of Lindau and Konstanz. Upon arrival in the Black Forest, learn about the German tradition of clock-making and sample regional cakes. Drive on to Freiburg and the university town of Heidelberg. And see romantic Germany from another perspective on board a Rhine River cruise that takes you past postcard-worthy scenes of unspoiled nature.Please see the Itinerary field below for more detailed information.
Heidelberg, Nuremberg 1-Day Sightseeing Tour from Frankfurt
Leave central Frankfurt and travel south to Heidelberg in the northern Baden-Württemberg region – roughly an hour away. Straddling the River Neckar, the romantic city is framed by dense woodlands that seemingly try to hide its star attraction – Heidelberg Castle. Referred to as ‘the Schloss’ by locals, the castle is the epitome of a fairytale fortress with palatial Gothic-Renaissance architecture, lavish grounds and heart-stopping views. Head inside and explore the ruins with your guide, walking through its large courtyard and along the terrace. Drink in the sweeping views, and then admire some of the castle’s artifacts, like the wine barrel that is said to be the largest in the world.After your castle tour, travel down the hill, and then stretch your legs on a walking tour of the Old Town, seeing attractions like the Old Bridge, the 18th-century Karlstor gate and the Church of the Holy Spirit. Hear of Heidelberg’s prestigious reputation as a university town, and learn about day-to-day life in the town while walking around. As your walking tour finishes, chat to your guide about places to eat in town, and then enjoy some free time for lunch (own expense).Meet your guide back on your coach, and then travel east to Nuremberg – Bavaria’s handsome second city. Sit back and relax on your journey, hearing about the city's complex history, from the burden of its Nazi legacies and the Nuremburg Trials to its prosperity as a European trade and commerce center. The city is as visually colorful as its past, with distinctive red-roofed buildings stretching around Imperial Nuremberg Castle (Kaiserburg). See the sights on your walking tour of Nuremberg's Old Town, stopping for photos by the original city walls and the Castle Quarter with its half-timbered houses.How you spend the rest of your time in the city is up to you. Perhaps pay a visit to Albrecht Dürer's House (a museum dedicated to the works of Northern Renaissance artist from Nuremberg). Alternatively, stroll around the streets perhaps visiting one of the town’s legendary sausage stands or browsing the shops. All meals are at your own expense.