Heidelberg, Nuremberg 1-Day Sightseeing Tour from Frankfurt

Leave central Frankfurt and travel south to Heidelberg in the northern Baden-Württemberg region – roughly an hour away. Straddling the River Neckar, the romantic city is framed by dense woodlands that seemingly try to hide its star attraction – Heidelberg Castle. Referred to as ‘the Schloss’ by locals, the castle is the epitome of a fairytale fortress with palatial Gothic-Renaissance architecture, lavish grounds and heart-stopping views. Head inside and explore the ruins with your guide, walking through its large courtyard and along the terrace. Drink in the sweeping views, and then admire some of the castle’s artifacts, like the wine barrel that is said to be the largest in the world.After your castle tour, travel down the hill, and then stretch your legs on a walking tour of the Old Town, seeing attractions like the Old Bridge, the 18th-century Karlstor gate and the Church of the Holy Spirit. Hear of Heidelberg’s prestigious reputation as a university town, and learn about day-to-day life in the town while walking around. As your walking tour finishes, chat to your guide about places to eat in town, and then enjoy some free time for lunch (own expense).Meet your guide back on your coach, and then travel east to Nuremberg – Bavaria’s handsome second city. Sit back and relax on your journey, hearing about the city's complex history, from the burden of its Nazi legacies and the Nuremburg Trials to its prosperity as a European trade and commerce center. The city is as visually colorful as its past, with distinctive red-roofed buildings stretching around Imperial Nuremberg Castle (Kaiserburg). See the sights on your walking tour of Nuremberg's Old Town, stopping for photos by the original city walls and the Castle Quarter with its half-timbered houses.How you spend the rest of your time in the city is up to you. Perhaps pay a visit to Albrecht Dürer's House (a museum dedicated to the works of Northern Renaissance artist from Nuremberg). Alternatively, stroll around the streets perhaps visiting one of the town’s legendary sausage stands or browsing the shops. All meals are at your own expense.