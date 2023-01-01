Open-Air Museum of Ethnography

This collection of traditional, mostly wooden houses, from all around Georgia, is spread over a wooded hillside with good views, and makes for an enjoyable visit. The most interesting exhibits are in the lower section (near the entrance), where the buildings are kitted out with traditional furnishings, rugs and utensils, and the attendants can often explain things in English.

You can walk up to the museum through large, verdant Vake Park (reachable by bus 61 from Freedom Sq or northbound on Rustaveli), or stay on the bus until the petrol station 200m past the large Iranian embassy, then walk or take a taxi 1.4km up the road opposite.