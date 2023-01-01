This beautiful conversion of the former Tbilisi Cadet Corps building has been given over to displays of work by the museum's founder, Zurab Tsereteli, the Moscow-based Georgian who is one of Vladimir Putin's favourite artists. The sculptures and paintings here are characteristic of his grandiose, larger-than-life work found in many countries, though this space also hosts very good temporary exhibits, which are arguably worth more of your time than the permanent collection.
MOMA Tbilisi
Tbilisi
