This beautiful conversion of the former Tbilisi Cadet Corps building has been given over to displays of work by the museum's founder, Zurab Tsereteli, the Moscow-based Georgian who is one of Vladimir Putin's favourite artists. The sculptures and paintings here are characteristic of his grandiose, larger-than-life work found in many countries, though this space also hosts very good temporary exhibits, which are arguably worth more of your time than the permanent collection.