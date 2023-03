This museum contains a vast wealth of icons, crosses and jewellery from all over Georgia. Sadly, it can only be entered with a guide (English available, call ahead to book), and unless you're in a group the expense is significant. Many of Georgia’s most sacred objects are here, such as the little pectoral cross of Queen Tamar, set with four emeralds, five rubies and six pearls – the only known personal relic of the great 12th-century monarch.