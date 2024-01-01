Mtatsminda Park

Tbilisi

LoginSave

The amusement park on top of Mt Mtatsminda will interest children, but can also be a lot of fun for adults (check out the enormous Ferris wheel) and the views over the city are nothing short of spectacular. Get here from the city centre by using the funicular.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Svetitskhoveli Cathedral in Mtskheta, Georgia; Shutterstock ID 509083501; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Georgia destination page masthead and POI images

    Svetitskhoveli Cathedral

    10.71 MILES

    This extraordinary (and for its time, enormous) building dates from the 11th century, early in the golden age of Georgian church architecture. It has an…

  • Exterior of Narilka Fortress in Tbilisi.

    Narikala Fortress

    1.34 MILES

    Dominating the Old Town skyline, Narikala dates right back to the 4th century, when it was a Persian citadel. Most of the walls were built in the 8th…

  • 2A8JGD5 Georgia National Gallery. Tbilisi, Georgia

    National Gallery

    0.76 MILES

    For most visitors the highlight here is the hall of wonderful canvases by Georgia’s best-known painter Pirosmani (Niko Pirosmanashvili, 1862–1918),…

  • Photo taken in Tbilisi, Georgia

    Cable Car

    1.31 MILES

    Tbilisi's most exhilarating ride is its massively popular cable car, which swings from the south end of Rike Park high over the Mtkvari River and the Old…

  • Jvari Church

    Jvari Church

    10.27 MILES

    Visible for kilometres around on its hilltop overlooking Mtskheta from the east, Jvari is, to many Georgians, the holiest of holies. It stands where King…

  • Georgian National Museum

    Georgian National Museum

    0.78 MILES

    The major highlight of the impressive national museum is the basement Archaeological Treasury, displaying a wealth of pre-Christian gold, silver and…

  • Metekhi Church

    Metekhi Church

    1.39 MILES

    The landmark Metekhi Church, and the 1960s equestrian statue of King Vakhtang Gorgasali beside it, occupy the strategic rocky outcrop above the Metekhi…

  • Funicular

    Funicular

    0.36 MILES

    The ride up Mt Mtatsminda on the city's funicular is spectacular, as are the views from the top – and there are a couple of great places to eat or drink,…

View more attractions

Nearby Tbilisi attractions

1. Mtatsminda Pantheon

0.21 MILES

The national pantheon sits on the slopes of Mt Mtatsminda, on the route of a walking path down from Mtatsminda Park, and is the site of burial for many…

2. Funicular

0.36 MILES

The ride up Mt Mtatsminda on the city's funicular is spectacular, as are the views from the top – and there are a couple of great places to eat or drink,…

3. Project ArtBeat

0.61 MILES

This gallery is Georgia's leading contemporary art space, nurturing local talent and giving shows to up-and-coming artists. Pop in to see what's currently…

4. MOMA Tbilisi

0.7 MILES

This beautiful conversion of the former Tbilisi Cadet Corps building has been given over to displays of work by the museum's founder, Zurab Tsereteli, the…

5. Parliament Building

0.71 MILES

The impressive high-arched Parliament building has seen many momentous events, including the deaths of 19 Georgian hunger strikers at the hands of Soviet…

6. National Gallery

0.76 MILES

For most visitors the highlight here is the hall of wonderful canvases by Georgia’s best-known painter Pirosmani (Niko Pirosmanashvili, 1862–1918),…

7. Kashveti Church

0.77 MILES

The first church on this site is supposed to have been built in the 6th century by Davit Gareja, one of the ascetic ‘Syrian fathers’ who returned from the…

8. Georgian National Museum

0.78 MILES

The major highlight of the impressive national museum is the basement Archaeological Treasury, displaying a wealth of pre-Christian gold, silver and…