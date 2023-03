Most of Erekle II’s 4km defensive wall still stands, with 23 towers and each of its six gates named after a local village. Part of the wall runs along Chavchavadze on the hilltop on the northwest side of town, where you can enter the tiny Stepan Tsminda Church inside a tower. The best stretch to explore runs down beside Gorgasali on the northeast side of town. Here you can climb up one tower and walk along the walls down to two more.