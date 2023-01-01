Bodbe Convent, the revered final resting place of St Nino, is set among tall cypresses 2km south of Sighnaghi, a pleasant walk on country roads. The little church was originally built over the saint’s grave by King Mirian in the 4th century. It has been rebuilt and renovated several times since. Nino’s tomb, partly silver-covered, with a bejewelled turquoise cloisonné halo, is in a small chapel in its southeast corner. Its religious significance means that it's always massively crowded.

A steep path leads 800m down to a small chapel built over St Nino’s Spring, which reputedly burst forth after she prayed on this spot. Pilgrims queue up to drink and splash themselves with the holy water.