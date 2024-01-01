Khornabuji Fortress

Kakheti

This impressive hilltop ruin is an extraordinary site to behold and it's hard to imagine how it was even constructed atop such a steep peak. The truly intrepid can clamber up to the fortress itself, though you'll need good shoes and no fear of heights to do so. It's a 4km drive from Dedoplis Tskaro, and you'll need a 4WD.

Nearby Kakheti attractions

1. Eagles Canyon

2.07 MILES

A few kilometres outside Dedoplis Tskaro, Eagles Canyon is home to enormous griffon, black vultures and black storks. It's an epic place best explored…

2. Bodbe Convent

13.4 MILES

Bodbe Convent, the revered final resting place of St Nino, is set among tall cypresses 2km south of Sighnaghi, a pleasant walk on country roads. The…

3. Sighnaghi Museum

14.38 MILES

This well-displayed, modern museum has good exhibits on Kakheti archaeology and history downstairs, and a room of 13 paintings by Kakheti-born artist Niko…

4. Walls

14.51 MILES

Most of Erekle II’s 4km defensive wall still stands, with 23 towers and each of its six gates named after a local village. Part of the wall runs along…

5. Balakən Mosque

21.56 MILES

This 200-year-old mosque is easily spotted thanks to its tapering octagonal minaret, freestanding with red-brick patterned facets. The mosque itself is a…

6. Mosque

28.03 MILES

Zaqatala's biggest new mosque has a distinctively Turkish design.

7. Historical Museum

28.5 MILES

This small museum is worth a five-minute glimpse to peruse faded photos of the area's attractions amid old pots, jewellery, jeweled horse equipment,…

8. Fortress

28.63 MILES

Zaqatala’s Russian fortress is a sprawling affair whose grey stone walls are sturdy but not really imposing. Built between 1830 and 1860, it originally…