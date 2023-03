A very professional modern operation 7km southeast of central Telavi, producing 1.5 million bottles a year – 30% is qvevri wine (under the Vinoterra label) and the rest 'European' wine, fermented and aged in stainless-steel tanks, under the Schuchmann label.

There's also an excellent hotel here, and you can have a full lunch paired with wines for 30 GEL to 50 GEL.