Bazari

Telavi

Telavi’s busy market bursts with fresh produce from the area’s villages and is a chaotic visual feast to wander through.

  • Chavchavadze House Museum in Tsinandali. Georgia; Shutterstock ID 633216923; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Georgia destination page masthead and POI images

    Chavchavadze Estate

    5.22 MILES

    Prince Alexander Chavchavadze (1786–1846) was one of the most colourful and influential characters in Georgian history, and the palace and gardens he…

  • Alaverdi Cathedral

    Alaverdi Cathedral

    9 MILES

    At the beginning of the 11th century, when Georgia was entering its cultural and political golden age, King Kvirike of Kakheti had this majestic cathedral…

  • Batonistsikhe Castle

    Batonistsikhe Castle

    0.31 MILES

    Batonistsikhe was the residence of the Kakhetian kings in the 17th and 18th centuries and remains today a superbly preserved old castle right in the…

  • Schuchmann

    Schuchmann

    3.93 MILES

    A very professional modern operation 7km southeast of central Telavi, producing 1.5 million bottles a year – 30% is qvevri wine (under the Vinoterra label…

  • Twins Old Cellar

    Twins Old Cellar

    8.3 MILES

    A family-run operation making qvevri and European wine, 23km north of Telavi. Visits include its comprehensive qvevri wine museum and a tasting of three…

  • Shumi

    Shumi

    5.26 MILES

    This interesting smallish winery produces wines of numerous appellations under the Shumi and Iberiuli labels, and has a vineyard of 432 vine varieties,…

  • Nekresi Monastery

    Nekresi Monastery

    15.7 MILES

    Nekresi’s early Georgian architecture and the views across the Alazani valley from its hillside-woodland site are marvellous. The monastery is 4km off the…

  • Ikalto Monastery

    Ikalto Monastery

    4.74 MILES

    This monastery, beautifully situated in a cypress grove, was one of two famous medieval Georgian Neoplatonist academies, the other being Gelati near…

