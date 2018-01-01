Best of Kakheti Private Full-Day Tour from Tbisili

Your tour begins between 9am and 9:30am when your private guide and driver meet you at your Tbilisi hotel.Settle inside your comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle and set off for Georgia’s southern Kakheti region, close to the border with Azerbaijan. After about an hour on the road, arrive in a stunningly scenic region of stark, semi-desert landscapes, remote valleys and hills, and saltwater lakes shimmering in the sunlight.Pause at the most scenic points to take photos or simply listen to the silence, and then continue to your first main stop: the legendary David Gareja Monastery. This 1,500-year-old monastic complex consists of caves and buildings hewn from the stone slopes of Mt. Gareja on the border with Azerbaijan.Visit the lower monastery and then hike to the upper part, with its series of abandoned caves, carved into giant rock slabs. Here, stand on the border of Georgia and Azerbaijan and take photos of the awesome views over Azerbaijan and Armenia. Then, explore the caves, some of them adorned with ancient paintings that neither Persian or Soviet armies ever managed to destroy.After exploring here, continue to Bodbe – a medieval monastery-convent with fairy tale looks situated near Signagi, a charming hilltop town with tiny streets, balconied houses, and well-preserved fortified walls and watchtowers.Visit the convent and learn about its rich history, and take a stroll in Signagi, learning why it’s dubbed the ‘City of Lovers.’ Stop at one of the best restaurants in town to enjoy a typical Kakhetian lunch, and if you wish, opt to visit a local, family-run winery (additional cost) that produces high quality, bio wines according to traditional Georgian methods.Tour the cellars and facilities to learn about the winery’s production processes and enjoy a wine tasting: sampling up to four wines with snacks. The wines you will taste are rare and mostly exported to international restaurants, so your visit provides a great opportunity to purchase your favorite varieties at wholesale prices.Lastly, on your way back to Tbilisi, pass a village famous for making churchkela, a Georgian candle-shaped candy made from nuts and grape juice that’s served as a dessert.Stop to try and buy some of these delicious sweet treats at a great local price before your tour ends with a hotel drop-off in Tbilisi.Please note: please advise if you wish to add the wine tasting experience to your tour when you book.