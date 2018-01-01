Welcome to Batumi
For travellers arriving from Turkey, Batumi makes a good introduction to Georgia, with its relaxed atmosphere, plentiful accommodation, good restaurants and nightlife.
Batumi developed in the late 19th century as the western terminus of a railway from Baku that then carried one-fifth of the world’s oil production. A pipeline and refinery built by Ludwig Nobel, brother of Swedish dynamite inventor Alfred, soon followed. Batumi gained free-port status and became a fashionable resort at the southern tip of the Russian empire. In Soviet times the border with Turkey was closed, making Batumi a bit of a backwater, but it has since bounced back as a hub of commerce as well as tourism.
One of the first decisions of the post-Abashidze administration in 2004 was to make Batumi an attractive place to visit, a project that has notably succeeded. The seaside Boulevard park and the Old Town inland from it have been tastefully renovated, new architecture including a small forest of eye-catching tower buildings has sprung up, and Batumi has developed into one of the Black Sea's top resort magnets, with a great party scene in summer.
4-day Private Tour to Svaneti Highlands from Batumi
Itinerary Day 1: Batumi-Zugdidi-Mestia After breakfast at the hotel your driver and guide will meet you at the lobby and you’ll start the journey to the north – Svaneti region. Svaneti is notable for its picturesque landscape, untouched nature and defensive towers scattered all over Upper Svaneti which are unique to the region. En route you’ll stop in Zugdidi take a guided tour in Dadiani Palaces Historical and Architectural Museum. Continue your way and pass through Enguri dam and stop to enjoy beautiful views on Enguri reservoir. Arrive in Mestia – the center of Svaneti region. The town contains a number of medieval monuments. Today you’ll visit Svan tower-museum of Margiani family from 12th c. The existence of these defensive towers is explained by the need of protection from invaders and natural disasters. Check-in at your hotel in Mestia, have dinner and relax. Overnight: 3* hotel in Mestia Day 2: Mestia-Ushguli-Mestia After breakfast at the hotel explore the Svaneti region. Start a 4x4 adventure on ground roads to Ushguli village – the highest permanently inhabited village in Europe. The whole village with its defensive fortifications is included in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list. Upon arrival explore Ushguli and its fortifications and then take a short walk towards Shkhara Glacier - the highest of peaks in Georgia. In the evening, get back to Mestia town for dinner and overnight at the hotel. Overnight: 3* hotel in Mestia Day 3: Mestia and its surroundings After breakfast at the hotel explore Mestia and its surroundings. Start your tour with a visit to Svaneti Museum of History and Ethnography. The Museum's collections include important archeological and ethnographic materials and a rich collection of Georgian manuscripts. Drive to small villages to explore several churches decorated with medieval frescos and murals and then back to Mestia. Ride up to Hatsvali ski station by aerial tramway to enjoy panoramic views over the mountains and the Ushba glacier. Get back to Mestia for dinner and overnight at the hotel. Overnight: 3* hotel in Mestia Day 4: Mestia - Batumi After breakfast at the hotel leave Mestia for Batumi. Arrive in Batumi and before you end the tour enjoy a walk in Batumi Botanical Garden – a beautiful and calm place for you to relax after a bit of a tiring journey. In the evening the guide and driver will drop you off at your place of stay in Batumi.Note: Svaneti museum photo is the courtesy of the Naional Museum of Georgia
4-Day Private Tour to Kutaisi Sights and Vardzia Caves from Batumi
ItineraryDay 1: Batumi – KutaisiAfter breakfast at the hotel your driver and guide will meet you at the lobby and you’ll start your journey to Kutaisi city. Your first stop is Gelati Monastery and Academy – a UNESCO site dating back to 12th century. The monastery has preserved large number of murals and manuscripts from 12th-17th centuries. Have excursion at Gelati and then drive to Prometheus caves located in Kumistavi village, near Kutaisi. The cave has several halls and is notable for its landscape diversity.After visiting Prometheus caves, you will drive back to Kutaisi and visit Bagrati Cathedral, another UNESCO World Heritage site, dating back to 11th century. Bagrati stands on the hill and overlooks the Kutaisi city.Drive down to Kutaisi and check-in at the hotel and prepare for a dinner in one of the restaurants serving Imeretian food.Overnight: 3-star hotel Kutaisi Day 2: Kutaisi – Borjomi – BakurianiAfter breakfast leave Kutaisi for Javakheti region and arrive in Borjomi town, notable for its mineral springs. The artesian springs are fed by waters coming from glaciers and they rise to the surface without pumping. Here you can taste Borjomi mineral water strait from the springs. Take a 1.5 hours walk through Borjomi-Kharagauli national park using one of the trails designed for the travelers.In the evening drive to Bakuriani ski-resort located at an elevation of 1700 meters above sea level and surrounded by spruce forest. Check-in at the hotel, take a rest and have dinner.Overnight: 3-star hotel in BakurianiDay 3: Bakuriani - Akhaltsikhe – Vardzia – Bakuriani After breakfast at the hotel drive to Akhaltsikhe town to visit Rabati fortress and museum. The museum presents major part of the cultural heritage of Javakheti region, such as old manuscripts, archaeological exhibits, and etc. Rabati also includes a castle, a mosque and ruins of Islamic school.Continue your way and drive along Mtkvari River to arrive in Vardzia – a cave city dating back to 12th-13th cc. During its rise in the 12th c. the cave city contained 3000 apartments, throne room and a large church with bell tower. Explore the cave city and drive back to Bakuriani for a dinner and overnight.Overnight: 3-star hotel in BakurianiDay 4: Bakuriani - Batumi After breakfast start your journey back to Batumi. Upon arrival take a walk in Batumi Boulevard and have small but informative city tour. End you tour with a farewell dinner at one of the restaurant serving traditional food of Adjarian people.After dinner the guide and driver will drop you off at your place of stay in Batumi.
8-Day Tour to Georgian Highlands and Black Sea from Tbilisi
Day 1 Tbilisi City Tour (-/-/-)Pickup from Tbilisi hotel and start city tour. Drive to the main Orthodox Cathedral Sameba. Continue to Metekhi plateau overlooking Old Tbilisi. Ride up to Narikala fortress by the areal cable car. Take a stroll to the old city; visit Tbilisi Mosque, Legvtakhevi and Sulfur Bathhouses. Walk to the Maidan square, Sharden and The King Erekle II streets. Visit Sioni cathedral and head to Anchiskhati basilica. Visit Georgian National Museum.Overnight in Tbilisi hotel 3*Day 2 Tbilisi-Gori-Uplistsikhe-Kutaisi (B/-/D)After breakfast at the hotel drive to the West through Gori and visit house-museum of Joseph Stalin. Visit Uplistsikhe caves. In the evening arrive in Kutaisi. Enjoy the sunset in from the yard of Bagrati Cathedral (UNESCO World Heritage Site).Dinner and overnight in Kutaisi guesthouse.Day 3 Kutaisi-Zugdidi-Mestia (B/-/D)After breakfast drive to Sataplia caves. Dinosaur footprints are conserved here. Arrive to Zugdidi. Visit Dadiani Palace Museum. Arrive in Mestia, Svaneti, which were used for defensive as well as dwelling purposes.Dinner and overnight in Mestia guesthouse.Day 4 Mestia-Ushguli-Mestia (B/-/D)Breakfast in Mestia. Today we have off-road adventure to the isolated village Ushguli. The whole area has been included in World Heritage Sites list by UNESCO. In the evening ride up to Hatsvali ski lift for panoramic views.Drive back to Mestia guesthouse for dinner and overnight.Day 5 Mestia-Batumi (B/-/-)After breakfast visit Margiani tower and Svanetian dwelling “Machubi”. Visit Svaneti Museum. Drive to Batumi.Overnight in Batumi hotel 3*.Day 6 Batumi-Kutaisi (B/-/D)After breakfast visit Gonio fortress. The oldest mention of Gonio has been made in 1st c. AD. Next excursion will be in Batumi Botanical Garden with beautiful views over the black sea shores. Drive to Kutaisi and visit Gelati Academy.Dinner and overnight in Kutaisi guesthouse.Day 7 Kutaisi-Tbilisi (B/-/-)After breakfast at the hotel drive back to Tbilisi. Visit Mtskheta town on the way, famous for its UNESCO World Heritage sites – Svetitskhoveli Cathedral and Jvari Monastery. Visit both sites and drive to Tbilisi. Free evening.Overnight in Tbilisi hotel 3*.Day 8 Tbilisi (B/-/-)Breakfast at the hotel and check.End of service.