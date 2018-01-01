4-day Private Tour to Svaneti Highlands from Batumi

Itinerary Day 1: Batumi-Zugdidi-Mestia After breakfast at the hotel your driver and guide will meet you at the lobby and you’ll start the journey to the north – Svaneti region. Svaneti is notable for its picturesque landscape, untouched nature and defensive towers scattered all over Upper Svaneti which are unique to the region. En route you’ll stop in Zugdidi take a guided tour in Dadiani Palaces Historical and Architectural Museum. Continue your way and pass through Enguri dam and stop to enjoy beautiful views on Enguri reservoir. Arrive in Mestia – the center of Svaneti region. The town contains a number of medieval monuments. Today you’ll visit Svan tower-museum of Margiani family from 12th c. The existence of these defensive towers is explained by the need of protection from invaders and natural disasters. Check-in at your hotel in Mestia, have dinner and relax. Overnight: 3* hotel in Mestia Day 2: Mestia-Ushguli-Mestia After breakfast at the hotel explore the Svaneti region. Start a 4x4 adventure on ground roads to Ushguli village – the highest permanently inhabited village in Europe. The whole village with its defensive fortifications is included in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list. Upon arrival explore Ushguli and its fortifications and then take a short walk towards Shkhara Glacier - the highest of peaks in Georgia. In the evening, get back to Mestia town for dinner and overnight at the hotel. Overnight: 3* hotel in Mestia Day 3: Mestia and its surroundings After breakfast at the hotel explore Mestia and its surroundings. Start your tour with a visit to Svaneti Museum of History and Ethnography. The Museum's collections include important archeological and ethnographic materials and a rich collection of Georgian manuscripts. Drive to small villages to explore several churches decorated with medieval frescos and murals and then back to Mestia. Ride up to Hatsvali ski station by aerial tramway to enjoy panoramic views over the mountains and the Ushba glacier. Get back to Mestia for dinner and overnight at the hotel. Overnight: 3* hotel in Mestia Day 4: Mestia - Batumi After breakfast at the hotel leave Mestia for Batumi. Arrive in Batumi and before you end the tour enjoy a walk in Batumi Botanical Garden – a beautiful and calm place for you to relax after a bit of a tiring journey. In the evening the guide and driver will drop you off at your place of stay in Batumi.Note: Svaneti museum photo is the courtesy of the Naional Museum of Georgia