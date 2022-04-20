Sizzling shoreline hogs the headlines here, and the coast is undeniably magnetic, but there’s so much more to Var than super-yachts and overpriced bouillabaisse. A string of stunning islands, magnificent secluded monasteries, and uplands dotted with memorable villages make this département one of the most varied and enticing in Provence.

By all means, spend time on the area's many capes, people-watching on a terrace and sipping a cappuccino alongside a yacht-lined quay. Then head out to explore the region’s soul-stirring coastal paths, chichi beach clubs and vine-knitted capes. When you’re ready to move out of the limelight, you’ll be enveloped by nature in the Massif des Maures, where thick chestnut groves harbour small villages and unforgettable vistas. The main trio of islands in the Îles d'Hyères offers splendid, quiet coastal escapes. Inland, in the Haut-Var, meander through stone villages, each with its own character and history.