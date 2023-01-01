Musée Paul Dupuy

Browse a treasure trove of religious art, pharmaceutical items and impressive clocks and watches, lovingly assembled by local collector Paul Dupuy and housed within a 17th-century mansion. Ceramic medicine jars and medical tools will make you grimly ponder the prospect of being lanced or sliced open before modern medicine. Highlights are a wooden bench (c 1500) ornamented with scenes from the life of St Étienne, and a 1320 tapestry illustrating stories from Christ's life in silken thread.