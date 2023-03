Toulouse boasts more than 50 hôtels particuliers – private mansions built for the city's nobles and aristocrats during the 16th and 17th centuries. Among the finest is the Hôtel d'Assézat, built for a wood merchant in 1555. It's now home to the Fondation Bemberg, which owns a fine collection of paintings, sculpture and period furniture, but you can also simply walk into the courtyard to admire the buildings and check out some informational placards.