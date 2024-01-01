Château d'Eau

Toulouse

This 19th-century brick tower once pumped out fresh water, but since the 1970s it's been a venue for contemporary photography displays.

    Cité de l’Espace

    2.93 MILES

    The fantastic space museum on the city's eastern outskirts brings Toulouse's illustrious aeronautical history to life through hands-on exhibits, including…

    Couvent des Jacobins

    0.38 MILES

    With its palm tree vaulted ceiling, the Couvent des Jacobins is one of Toulouse’s oldest and most recognizable buildings

    Place du Capitole

    0.52 MILES

    Toulouse’s grandiose main square is the focal point in the heart of France’s "Pink City"

    Aeroscopia

    5.69 MILES

    This aviation museum was built on the very spot the A380 Airbus was first completed. Here you can admire commercial and military aircraft and learn behind…

    Basilique St-Sernin

    0.72 MILES

    This well-preserved Romanesque edifice is built from golden and rose-hued stonework up to the tip of the octogonal bell tower. Entry is free, but it’s…

    Musée des Augustins

    0.5 MILES

    Located within a former Augustinian monastery, this fine-arts museum spans the Roman era through to the early 20th century. Echoing stairwells and high…

    Capitole

    0.54 MILES

    On the eastern side of place du Capitole (the main square) is the 128m-long façade of the Capitole, Toulouse's city hall. This neoclassical masterpiece,…

    Fondation Bemberg

    0.29 MILES

    This luxurious museum of fine arts and historic design is housed within Toulouse’s most impressive hôtel particulier (private mansion), the Hôtel d…

1. Église Notre-Dame de la Dalbade

0.29 MILES

This Catholic church is a worthy stop on a walking tour of Toulouse, thanks to its brightly coloured tympanum. The semi-circular recess above its entrance…

