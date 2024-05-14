Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
© saiko3p / Getty Images
Ochre rooftops and blushing brick churches earned Toulouse the nickname ‘La Ville Rose’ (The Pink City). Its enchanting Vieux Quartier (Old Quarter) is a dreamy jumble of coral-coloured shopfronts and churches. Beyond the old town, Toulouse sprawls into France’s fourth-largest metropolis. It’s an animated, hectic place, but Toulouse – nestled between a bend in the Garonne River and the mighty Canal du Midi – is invigorated by its waterways.
Toulouse
The fantastic space museum on the city's eastern outskirts brings Toulouse's illustrious aeronautical history to life through hands-on exhibits, including…
Toulouse
With its palm tree vaulted ceiling, the Couvent des Jacobins is one of Toulouse’s oldest and most recognizable buildings
Toulouse
Toulouse’s grandiose main square is the focal point in the heart of France’s "Pink City"
Toulouse
This aviation museum was built on the very spot the A380 Airbus was first completed. Here you can admire commercial and military aircraft and learn behind…
Toulouse
This well-preserved Romanesque edifice is built from golden and rose-hued stonework up to the tip of the octogonal bell tower. Entry is free, but it’s…
Toulouse
Having trouble imagining Toulouse decorated with 4th-century nude Venuses and Corinthian columns? This light-filled museum neatly aligns the city's modern…
Toulouse
On the eastern side of place du Capitole (the main square) is the 128m-long façade of the Capitole, Toulouse's city hall. This neoclassical masterpiece,…
Toulouse
Toulouse boasts more than 50 hôtels particuliers – private mansions built for the city's nobles and aristocrats during the 16th and 17th centuries. Among…
Best Things to Do
This dynamic student city offers exciting art, hearty cuisine, boat trips and urban beaches – only a few of the best things to do in Toulouse.Read article
Best Time to Visit
There’s always something fabulous to discover in this gem of Southwest France. Here’s when to plan your visit.Read article
Free Things to Do
Get to know France's Pink City, Toulouse, for free with these top experiences that won't cost you a thing.Read article
Day Trips
From walking in the Pyrenees to a day on the Mediterranean coast as well as cycling, winery and safari tours, Toulouse is a great base for a day trip.Read article
Food and DrinkLocal Flavor: best places to eat and drink in Toulouse, France
Sep 11, 2024 • 6 min read
Sep 9, 2024 • 5 min read
Sep 9, 2024 • 8 min read
Sep 7, 2023 • 7 min read
Aug 21, 2023 • 5 min read
Aug 16, 2023 • 6 min read
Jul 17, 2018 • 2 min read
Oct 11, 2016 • 6 min read
Apr 11, 2014 • 6 min read
Get to the heart of Toulouse with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
France $29.99
Pocket Paris $13.99
Paris $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide