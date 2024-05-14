Toulouse

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Church of the Jacobins aerial panoramic view, a Roman Catholic church located in Toulouse city, France 1226073534 des, couvent

© saiko3p / Getty Images

Overview

Ochre rooftops and blushing brick churches earned Toulouse the nickname ‘La Ville Rose’ (The Pink City). Its enchanting Vieux Quartier (Old Quarter) is a dreamy jumble of coral-coloured shopfronts and churches. Beyond the old town, Toulouse sprawls into France’s fourth-largest metropolis. It’s an animated, hectic place, but Toulouse – nestled between a bend in the Garonne River and the mighty Canal du Midi – is invigorated by its waterways.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • TOULOUSE, FRANCE - JULY, 2018: The planetarium in the City of Space 'Cite de l'espace', decorated as planet Earth; Shutterstock ID 1154206081; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1154206081

    Cité de l’Espace

    Toulouse

    The fantastic space museum on the city's eastern outskirts brings Toulouse's illustrious aeronautical history to life through hands-on exhibits, including…

  • Church of the Jacobins aerial panoramic view, a Roman Catholic church located in Toulouse city, France 1226073534 des, couvent

    Couvent des Jacobins

    Toulouse

    With its palm tree vaulted ceiling, the Couvent des Jacobins is one of Toulouse’s oldest and most recognizable buildings

  • Place du Capitole, Toulouse, France.

    Place du Capitole

    Toulouse

    Toulouse’s grandiose main square is the focal point in the heart of France’s "Pink City"

  • Aeroscopia – Toulouse, France

    Aeroscopia

    Toulouse

    This aviation museum was built on the very spot the A380 Airbus was first completed. Here you can admire commercial and military aircraft and learn behind…

  • The Basilica of St. Sernin, built in Romanesque style between 1080 and 1120 in Toulouse, Haute-Garonne, Midi Pyrenees, southern France.

    Basilique St-Sernin

    Toulouse

    This well-preserved Romanesque edifice is built from golden and rose-hued stonework up to the tip of the octogonal bell tower. Entry is free, but it’s…

  • Musee Saint Raymond

    Musée St-Raymond

    Toulouse

    Having trouble imagining Toulouse decorated with 4th-century nude Venuses and Corinthian columns? This light-filled museum neatly aligns the city's modern…

  • Place du Capitole, Toulouse, France.

    Capitole

    Toulouse

    On the eastern side of place du Capitole (the main square) is the 128m-long façade of the Capitole, Toulouse's city hall. This neoclassical masterpiece,…

  • Hôtel d'Assézat is among the finest hôtels particuliers in Toulouse.

    Hôtel d'Assézat

    Toulouse

    Toulouse boasts more than 50 hôtels particuliers – private mansions built for the city's nobles and aristocrats during the 16th and 17th centuries. Among…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

This dynamic student city offers exciting art, hearty cuisine, boat trips and urban beaches – only a few of the best things to do in Toulouse.

Read article

Best Time to Visit

There’s always something fabulous to discover in this gem of Southwest France. Here’s when to plan your visit.

Read article

Free Things to Do

Get to know France's Pink City, Toulouse, for free with these top experiences that won't cost you a thing.

Read article

Day Trips

From walking in the Pyrenees to a day on the Mediterranean coast as well as cycling, winery and safari tours, Toulouse is a great base for a day trip.

Read article

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Toulouse

Copy of LOCAL FLAVOR: Charleston - Title Cafe Papiche

Food and Drink

Local Flavor: best places to eat and drink in Toulouse, France

Sep 11, 2024 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Toulouse with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Toulouse